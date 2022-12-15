Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) & Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Critical Contrast

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $24.67 billion 1.52 $4.83 billion $5.24 7.90 Avidbank $60.20 million 2.54 $12.26 million $2.84 7.39

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Avidbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 19.88% 14.81% 0.74% Avidbank 24.75% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 2 7 0 0 1.78 Avidbank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $78.32, suggesting a potential upside of 89.22%. Avidbank has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than Avidbank.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Avidbank on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Avidbank

(Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Furthermore, the company offers online and mobile banking services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.