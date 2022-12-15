Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,314 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $160,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $960,796,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8,625.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,753,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

