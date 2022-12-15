Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 34,778 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $27,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NUE opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.29. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.