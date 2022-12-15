Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 206,974 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 1,052.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,974 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $21,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $1,694,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth $3,674,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $110.15.

