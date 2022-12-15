Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 71,105 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,105 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $41,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

Oracle Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.82 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $220.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

