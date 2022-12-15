Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 114,723 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

