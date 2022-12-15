Captrust Financial Advisors Has $152.98 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,207.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,440,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,959 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.0% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $152,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $934.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $174.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

