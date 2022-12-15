Captrust Financial Advisors Has $582.75 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,262,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,880 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $582,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Apple to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.37 and its 200 day moving average is $149.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.