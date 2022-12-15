Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,481 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,065 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $33,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,471,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,416 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.