Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 12,392 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 477.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,879 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 337.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $274.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.49. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.