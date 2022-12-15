Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 6,049 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $42,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.0 %

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $483.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

