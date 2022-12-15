Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 416,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,193 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

