Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.49%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

