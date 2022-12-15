Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

