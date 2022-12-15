Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Shares of CAT opened at $234.48 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

