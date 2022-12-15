Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$1.22. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.22, with a volume of 1,663,701 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CET has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$271.95 million and a PE ratio of 24.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathedral Energy Services

About Cathedral Energy Services

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

