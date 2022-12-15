CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW stock opened at $192.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.74. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.