CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CEMIG Stock Performance

NYSE CIG opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CEMIG in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,290,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of CEMIG in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.