Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 12th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Champion Iron Price Performance

TSE CIA opened at C$6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$3.99 and a 12 month high of C$7.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.93. The stock has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$300.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

