Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,409 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $1,437,218.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,334,821. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $214.33 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.