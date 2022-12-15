Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock to $406.00. The stock had previously closed at $392.68, but opened at $366.70. Charter Communications shares last traded at $343.89, with a volume of 34,163 shares traded.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $492.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 16.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.85. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

