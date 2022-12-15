Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $94.31. Chase shares last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 62,381 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Chase Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chase Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Chase in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chase in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Chase in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Chase in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

