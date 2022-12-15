Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $115.00. Approximately 10,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 66,602 shares.The stock last traded at $120.13 and had previously closed at $119.93.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber purchased 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4,784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,313 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.50.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $131.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

