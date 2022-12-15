Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

Shares of CIM opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.58%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

