Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Up to $27.84

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.84, but opened at $29.75. Cimpress shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 65 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cimpress from $76.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cimpress from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Cimpress Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $725.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $703.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $487,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,664 shares in the company, valued at $926,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 17,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $550,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $2,070,096. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 10.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cimpress by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Cimpress by 67.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,088,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after buying an additional 437,814 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

