City State Bank Purchases 16,809 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

City State Bank raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,010.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 50,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 52,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 50,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,982.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $174.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

