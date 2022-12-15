Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 645.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,903 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,237,000 after acquiring an additional 171,052 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,829,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,268,000 after acquiring an additional 117,813 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,941,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of CLH opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average is $107.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

