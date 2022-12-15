Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.19. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 34,318 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.
The stock has a market cap of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
