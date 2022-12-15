Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.19. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 34,318 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Clover Health Investments to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.01.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,087,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,611,000 after purchasing an additional 200,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,155,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 205,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,980,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.