Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Price Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cogent Biosciences traded as high as $12.49 and last traded at $12.43. Approximately 81 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,235,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COGT. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,862,000.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.