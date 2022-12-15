Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Lifted by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after buying an additional 44,329 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $24,202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after buying an additional 57,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $4,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Insider Activity

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

