Columbia Asset Management Makes New $34.85 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 254,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,847,000. Apple comprises about 8.8% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 42.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 1.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $143.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.71.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock valued at $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.65.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.