Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 97,896 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,142,000. Microsoft accounts for 6.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 345,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $106,609,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.