Columbia Asset Management Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,896 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $25,142,000. Microsoft makes up 6.4% of Columbia Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 39,327 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 345,786 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $106,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.