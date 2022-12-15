comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Head-To-Head Survey

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ICTS International and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A

comScore has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 148.09%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than ICTS International.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ICTS International has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

88.0% of comScore shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of comScore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ICTS International and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A comScore -17.03% -11.63% -3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICTS International and comScore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $324.93 million N/A $34.81 million N/A N/A comScore $367.01 million 0.33 -$50.04 million ($0.85) -1.54

ICTS International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than comScore.

Summary

ICTS International beats comScore on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, security concept development, security system design, implementation and assimilation, security surveys and audits, and explosive detection dog handling. Its security and other services also comprise limited security services, including charter flight screening for airlines, cargo and aircraft security screening, catering security screening, and aircraft search to detect dangerous objects; and non-security services, such as agent services, guard services, queue monitors assisting passengers before the checkpoint, aircraft cleaning, janitorial, skycap passengers luggage, wheelchair attendant, baggage handling, VIP meet and greet services, and equipment for passengers with restricted mobility, as well as shuttle services to airline crews. The company also develops and sells authentication security software to financial and other institutions; New Advanced Passenger Screening, an IT-system that enables pre-departure analysis of passenger information; I-Check document scan stand and tablet application; security airport realtime application, a tool that provides the missing link between HR and the operational daily business of running a security operation; and realtime operational management, as well as authentication systems and solutions. ICTS International N.V. was founded in 1982 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

