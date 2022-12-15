comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) vs. i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Financial Review

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) and i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

comScore has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for comScore and i3 Verticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 0 0 N/A i3 Verticals 0 1 2 1 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

comScore currently has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 148.09%. i3 Verticals has a consensus target price of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe comScore is more favorable than i3 Verticals.

This table compares comScore and i3 Verticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $367.01 million 0.33 -$50.04 million ($0.85) -1.54 i3 Verticals $317.86 million 2.63 -$17.10 million ($0.76) -33.21

i3 Verticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than comScore. i3 Verticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than comScore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of i3 Verticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of i3 Verticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and i3 Verticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -17.03% -11.63% -3.60% i3 Verticals -5.38% 9.31% 3.54%

Summary

i3 Verticals beats comScore on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises Cross-Platform solutions, including Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. In addition, the company offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, it provides movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. The company serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. comScore, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks. The company also licenses software; and provides ongoing support, and other point of sale-related solutions. It offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners, including independent software vendors, value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations; and referral partners, such as financial institutions, trade associations, chambers of commerce, and card issuers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

