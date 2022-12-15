Contrasting Ryvyl (RVYL) & Its Competitors

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Rating) is one of 58 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ryvyl to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ryvyl and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl Competitors 54 403 944 12 2.65

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 47.31%. Given Ryvyl’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryvyl has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -111.78% -50.16% -14.01% Ryvyl Competitors -58.82% -81.78% -7.60%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Ryvyl and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ryvyl has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl’s competitors have a beta of 1.70, meaning that their average stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Ryvyl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryvyl and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $26.31 million -$26.45 million -0.67 Ryvyl Competitors $1.61 billion $115.01 million 13.61

Ryvyl’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ryvyl competitors beat Ryvyl on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ryvyl

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

