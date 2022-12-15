Contrasting UpHealth (UPH) & The Competition

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UpHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares UpHealth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% UpHealth Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UpHealth and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million -$340.90 million -0.10 UpHealth Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 36.39

Analyst Ratings

UpHealth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. UpHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for UpHealth and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 UpHealth Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

UpHealth presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,490.91%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 81.79%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

UpHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UpHealth rivals beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

