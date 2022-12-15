Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating) insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 50,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,041.59).

Coral Products Stock Up 1.4 %

CRU stock opened at GBX 18 ($0.22) on Thursday. Coral Products plc has a one year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.25 million and a PE ratio of 1,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.16.

Get Coral Products alerts:

Coral Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Coral Products’s previous dividend of $0.40. Coral Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Coral Products

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.