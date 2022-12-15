Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,940 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,576.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $91.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $934.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.87 and a 1 year high of $174.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.83.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

