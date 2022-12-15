CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as high as $2.84. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 51,182 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is -12.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.