Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 129,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $29.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.