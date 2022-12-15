Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at about $918,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 129,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance
Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.