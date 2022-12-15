Costamare Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costamare in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Costamare’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Get Costamare alerts:

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million.

Costamare Trading Down 1.3 %

CMRE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. Costamare has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,053.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.