Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($52.63) to €45.00 ($47.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €40.00 ($42.11) to €31.00 ($32.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($35.79) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

COVTY stock opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $32.70.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

