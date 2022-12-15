CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.96. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 56,677 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised CPI Aerostructures from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CPI Aerostructures ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

In other CPI Aerostructures news, Director Terry Dean Stinson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,714.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,537 shares of company stock valued at $103,317. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 45.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 36.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also

