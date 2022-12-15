Critical Contrast: Credo Technology Group (CRDO) & Its Rivals

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) is one of 161 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Credo Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.6% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Credo Technology Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 0 8 0 3.00 Credo Technology Group Competitors 1730 7932 16378 588 2.59

Valuation & Earnings

Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $106.48 million -$22.18 million -249.67 Credo Technology Group Competitors $3.90 billion $855.44 million 5.90

Credo Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Credo Technology Group. Credo Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Credo Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group -5.34% 2.61% 2.26% Credo Technology Group Competitors -75.32% -92.04% -1.35%

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.