Critical Contrast: Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) vs. Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Squarespace has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Squarespace and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Squarespace -4.09% N/A -3.59% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Squarespace 0 8 6 0 2.43 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Squarespace and Information Analysis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Squarespace presently has a consensus target price of $26.42, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Squarespace and Information Analysis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Squarespace $784.04 million 3.62 -$249.15 million N/A N/A Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Squarespace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Squarespace shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of Squarespace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Squarespace on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Squarespace



Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Information Analysis



Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

