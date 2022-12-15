CTI BioPharma Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTI BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink analyst K. Shields now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.66). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 1.8 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CTIC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

CTIC stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,535.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 329,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 309,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CTI BioPharma by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,746,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the period.

In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 139,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $846,038.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,233 shares of company stock worth $1,494,487 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

