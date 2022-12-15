CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.02

Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.02 and traded as high as $5.80. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,987 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 21,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,517.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,576.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.28% of CVD Equipment worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

