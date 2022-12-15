Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $55.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $20,881,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $20,881,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

