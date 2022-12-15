D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.92.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $172,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 57,929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.